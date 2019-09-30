Reviewing Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF)’s and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)’s results

Both Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 1.73 N/A 1.15 15.79 The Blackstone Group Inc. 50 1.54 661.03M 1.79 26.86

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and The Blackstone Group Inc. The Blackstone Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and The Blackstone Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3% The Blackstone Group Inc. 1,315,744,426.75% 22.9% 5.2%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and The Blackstone Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The Blackstone Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $51.75 consensus target price and a 5.96% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares and 49.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93% The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95%

For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. was less bullish than The Blackstone Group Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors The Blackstone Group Inc. beats Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.