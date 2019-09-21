Reviewing Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF)’s and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 6.51 N/A 1.15 15.79 Principal Real Estate Income Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.5% and 0%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72%

For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. has weaker performance than Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund on 5 of the 7 factors.