Reviewing Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF)’s and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)’s results

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|19
|6.16
|N/A
|1.15
|15.79
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|6%
|3.3%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.5% and 14.54%. 0.2% are Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.04% are Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|0.33%
|-1.84%
|-10.35%
|-7.18%
|0%
|7.93%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-1.7%
|2.67%
|6.98%
|9.15%
|13.57%
|17.2%
For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
Summary
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund on 6 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.