Reviewing Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF)’s and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)’s results

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 6.16 N/A 1.15 15.79 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.5% and 14.54%. 0.2% are Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.04% are Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2%

For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund on 6 of the 7 factors.