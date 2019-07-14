Reviewing Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF)’s and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)’s results

Both Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|19
|7.66
|N/A
|0.64
|29.27
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|11
|36.05
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|6%
|3.3%
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 47.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares and 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|-4.13%
|-5.48%
|-5.81%
|0%
|0%
|12.05%
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.56%
|-2.57%
|-0.79%
|-0.16%
|6.88%
|8.37%
For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
Summary
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.