Reviewing Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF)’s and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)’s results

Both Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 7.66 N/A 0.64 29.27 Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 36.05 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares and 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. -4.13% -5.48% -5.81% 0% 0% 12.05% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.56% -2.57% -0.79% -0.16% 6.88% 8.37%

For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.