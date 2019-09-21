Reviewing Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF)’s and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)’s results

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|19
|6.51
|N/A
|1.15
|15.79
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|6%
|3.3%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 30.5% and 51.35% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|0.33%
|-1.84%
|-10.35%
|-7.18%
|0%
|7.93%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.32%
|0.96%
|1.29%
|10.84%
|1.99%
|24.8%
For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.
Summary
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.
