Reviewing Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF)’s and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)’s results

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 6.51 N/A 1.15 15.79 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 30.5% and 51.35% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8%

For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.