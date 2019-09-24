Reviewing Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF)’s and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 6.43 N/A 1.15 15.79 BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 14.66 N/A 0.33 39.48

In table 1 we can see Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.5% and 6.36%. 0.2% are Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66%

For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. has weaker performance than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.