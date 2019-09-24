Reviewing Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF)’s and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|19
|6.43
|N/A
|1.15
|15.79
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|13
|14.66
|N/A
|0.33
|39.48
In table 1 we can see Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|6%
|3.3%
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.5% and 6.36%. 0.2% are Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|0.33%
|-1.84%
|-10.35%
|-7.18%
|0%
|7.93%
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|-1.08%
|-2.06%
|2.45%
|9.28%
|-0.93%
|14.66%
For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. has weaker performance than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.