Reviewing Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF)’s and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)’s results

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|19
|6.51
|N/A
|1.15
|15.79
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|6%
|3.3%
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.5% and 31.17%. Insiders owned 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|0.33%
|-1.84%
|-10.35%
|-7.18%
|0%
|7.93%
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|-1.07%
|1.69%
|1.09%
|8.96%
|-2.02%
|20.06%
For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. was less bullish than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.
Summary
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.
