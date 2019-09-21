Reviewing Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF)’s and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)’s results

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 6.51 N/A 1.15 15.79 AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.5% and 31.17%. Insiders owned 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06%

For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. was less bullish than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.