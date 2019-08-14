Reviewing Baidu Inc. (BIDU)’s and Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s results

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) have been rivals in the Internet Information Providers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu Inc. 144 0.00 N/A 8.44 13.23 Zillow Group Inc. 41 4.07 N/A -0.84 0.00

In table 1 we can see Baidu Inc. and Zillow Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 7% Zillow Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Baidu Inc. and Zillow Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Zillow Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

Baidu Inc. has an average target price of $191.56, and a 101.96% upside potential. On the other hand, Zillow Group Inc.’s potential upside is 17.75% and its consensus target price is $41. The information presented earlier suggests that Baidu Inc. looks more robust than Zillow Group Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Baidu Inc. and Zillow Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.4% and 2.55% respectively. Insiders owned 15.6% of Baidu Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.21% are Zillow Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Baidu Inc. -4.02% -5.35% -32.47% -34.04% -55.57% -29.57% Zillow Group Inc. 2.04% 5% 53.77% 48.69% -10.34% 58.2%

For the past year Baidu Inc. had bearish trend while Zillow Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Baidu Inc. beats Zillow Group Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Baidu, Inc. provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Search Services, Transaction Services, and IQiyi. It offers Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find relevant information online, including Web pages, news, images, documents, and multimedia files through links provided on its Website; and transaction platform, including Nuomi.com to connect online and offline services provided by third-parties. The company also provides transaction services, such as Baidu Nuomi, Baidu Deliveries, Baidu Mobile Game, Baidu Wallet, Baidu Maps, and others; and iQiyi, an online video platform with a content library that includes licensed movies, television series, cartoons, shows, and other programs. In addition, it offers auction-based pay-for-performance services; online marketing services based on search queries, contextuals, audience attributes, media and placement attributes, and other forms; and consultative services. The company serves online marketing customers, including SMEs, large domestic companies, and Chinese divisions and subsidiaries of multinational companies operating in the retail and ecommerce, local services, medical and healthcare, network service, financial services, education, online games, transportation, construction, business services, and decoration industries. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. and changed its name to Baidu, Inc. in December 2008. Baidu, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable people find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The companyÂ’s portfolio of consumer brands comprises real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, and RealEstate.com. It also offers a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various brands comprising Mortech, dotloop, and Bridge Interactive, as well as provides advertising services to real estate agents, and rental and mortgage professionals. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.