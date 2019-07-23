Reviewing Baidu Inc. (BIDU)’s and Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s results

As Internet Information Providers businesses, Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu Inc. 150 0.00 N/A 11.43 13.35 Twitter Inc. 35 9.21 N/A 1.72 22.02

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Baidu Inc. and Twitter Inc. Twitter Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Baidu Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Baidu Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Baidu Inc. and Twitter Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu Inc. 0.00% 18.4% 9.7% Twitter Inc. 0.00% 20.6% 13.4%

Risk and Volatility

Baidu Inc.’s current beta is 1.45 and it happens to be 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Twitter Inc.’s beta is 0.64 which is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Baidu Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7. Competitively, Twitter Inc. has 4.5 and 4.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Twitter Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Baidu Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Baidu Inc. and Twitter Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Twitter Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Baidu Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 79.16% and an $206.29 average price target. Meanwhile, Twitter Inc.’s average price target is $41, while its potential upside is 8.18%. The data provided earlier shows that Baidu Inc. appears more favorable than Twitter Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.3% of Baidu Inc. shares and 71% of Twitter Inc. shares. Baidu Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 15.6%. Competitively, 0.4% are Twitter Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Baidu Inc. -4.44% -9.59% -12.27% -17.01% -43.99% -3.85% Twitter Inc. -1.76% 9.19% 21.79% 11.21% 13.51% 31.87%

For the past year Baidu Inc. had bearish trend while Twitter Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Twitter Inc. beats Baidu Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Baidu, Inc. provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Search Services, Transaction Services, and IQiyi. It offers Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find relevant information online, including Web pages, news, images, documents, and multimedia files through links provided on its Website; and transaction platform, including Nuomi.com to connect online and offline services provided by third-parties. The company also provides transaction services, such as Baidu Nuomi, Baidu Deliveries, Baidu Mobile Game, Baidu Wallet, Baidu Maps, and others; and iQiyi, an online video platform with a content library that includes licensed movies, television series, cartoons, shows, and other programs. In addition, it offers auction-based pay-for-performance services; online marketing services based on search queries, contextuals, audience attributes, media and placement attributes, and other forms; and consultative services. The company serves online marketing customers, including SMEs, large domestic companies, and Chinese divisions and subsidiaries of multinational companies operating in the retail and ecommerce, local services, medical and healthcare, network service, financial services, education, online games, transportation, construction, business services, and decoration industries. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. and changed its name to Baidu, Inc. in December 2008. Baidu, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Twitter, Inc. operates as a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools, public APIs, and embeddable widgets for developers to contribute their content to its platform, and syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.