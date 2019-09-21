Reviewing Badger Meter Inc. (BMI)’s and Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT)’s results

We are contrasting Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI) and Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Badger Meter Inc. 55 3.75 N/A 1.24 43.10 Schmitt Industries Inc. 2 0.65 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Badger Meter Inc. and Schmitt Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Badger Meter Inc. and Schmitt Industries Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Badger Meter Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 7% Schmitt Industries Inc. 0.00% -7.8% -6.5%

Volatility & Risk

Badger Meter Inc.’s 0.77 beta indicates that its volatility is 23.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Schmitt Industries Inc.’s beta is 0.53 which is 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Badger Meter Inc. are 3 and 1.6. Competitively, Schmitt Industries Inc. has 5.1 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Schmitt Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Badger Meter Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Badger Meter Inc. and Schmitt Industries Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Badger Meter Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Schmitt Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Badger Meter Inc. has a consensus target price of $54.5, and a -0.13% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Badger Meter Inc. and Schmitt Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.8% and 52.8% respectively. 1% are Badger Meter Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 18.55% of Schmitt Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Badger Meter Inc. 0.55% -8.39% -4% 2.28% 6.24% 8.7% Schmitt Industries Inc. -1.42% -6.7% -7.11% -26.67% -10.68% -25.89%

For the past year Badger Meter Inc. had bullish trend while Schmitt Industries Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Badger Meter Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Schmitt Industries Inc.

Schmitt Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time. This segment sells its products to end user operators, as well as manufacturers of grinding machines for automotive, industrial, aerospace, and medical industries through independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives and distributors. Its Measurement segment provides laser and white light sensors for distance, dimensional, and area measurement for various commercial applications; laser-based micro-roughness measurement products for the semiconductor wafer, hard disk drive, and other industrial applications; laser-based surface analysis and measurement products for various scientific applications; and ultrasonic measurement products that measure the levels of liquid tanks and transmit that data through satellite to a secure Website for display. This segmentÂ’s products include distance measurement, laser displacement, and chromatic confocal sensors, as well as laser line scanners; and remote tank monitoring products. The company offers its products under the SBS, Acuity, Xact, SMS, Lasercheck, and AccuProfile trademarks. Schmitt Industries, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.