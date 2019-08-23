Reviewing Badger Meter Inc. (BMI)’s and Its Peers results

Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI) is a company in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Badger Meter Inc. has 89.8% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 66.41% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Badger Meter Inc. has 1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.48% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Badger Meter Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Badger Meter Inc. 0.00% 9.30% 7.00% Industry Average 6.76% 12.58% 7.38%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Badger Meter Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Badger Meter Inc. N/A 56 43.10 Industry Average 73.71M 1.09B 45.70

Badger Meter Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Badger Meter Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Badger Meter Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Badger Meter Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.11 2.00 2.54

$54.5 is the consensus price target of Badger Meter Inc., with a potential upside of 6.55%. As a group, Scientific & Technical Instruments companies have a potential upside of 53.70%. Based on the data shown earlier, Badger Meter Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Badger Meter Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Badger Meter Inc. 0.55% -8.39% -4% 2.28% 6.24% 8.7% Industry Average 4.18% 7.41% 12.35% 17.59% 23.82% 28.85%

For the past year Badger Meter Inc. has weaker performance than Badger Meter Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Badger Meter Inc. are 3 and 1.6. Competitively, Badger Meter Inc.’s rivals have 3.50 and 2.53 for Current and Quick Ratio. Badger Meter Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Badger Meter Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Badger Meter Inc. has a beta of 0.77 and its 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Badger Meter Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.17 which is 16.89% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Badger Meter Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Badger Meter Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.