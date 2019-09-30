Reviewing Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW)’s and Its Rivals results

As Industrial Electrical Equipment company, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. has 74% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 47.96% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.06% of all Industrial Electrical Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. 1,033,514,094.48% 421.30% -73.10% Industry Average 22.75% 38.90% 8.02%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. 42.31M 4 0.00 Industry Average 123.61M 543.40M 17.82

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 0.00 1.43 3.00

The rivals have a potential upside of 131.18%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. -4.08% 2.83% 13.43% -28.4% -83.27% -9.58% Industry Average 4.29% 6.09% 17.44% 31.02% 78.46% 38.76%

For the past year Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. had bearish trend while Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.93 and has 2.17 Quick Ratio. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. is 74.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.74. In other hand, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.24 which is 24.33% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.’s rivals beat Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Power segment offers boiler cleaning and material handling equipment; supercritical, subcritical, fluidized bed, chemical recovery, industrial power, package, and waste heat boilers, as well as heat recovery steam generators; and air pollution control products and related equipment, such as carbon dioxide capture and sequestration technologies, wet and dry flue gas desulfurization systems, catalytic and non-catalytic nitrogen oxides reduction systems, low nitrogen oxides burners and overfire air systems, fabric filter baghouses, wet and dry electrostatic precipitators, mercury control systems, and dry sorbent injection for acid gas mitigation. This segment also offers replacement parts, retrofit and upgrade projects, fuel switching and repowering projects, and training programs; and field technical, construction and maintenance, start-up and commissioning, and plant operations and maintenance services. The companyÂ’s Renewable segment provides steam-generating systems; environmental and auxiliary equipment for the waste-to-energy and biomass power generation industries; and plant operations and maintenance services. Its Industrial segment offers oxidizers, solvent and distillation systems, wet electrostatic precipitators, scrubbers, and heat recovery systems; specialized industrial process systems, coating lines, and equipment; and systems that control volatile organic compounds and air toxins, particulate, nitrogen oxides, and acid gas air emissions. This segment also provides air-cooled (dry) cooling systems, mechanical draft wet cooling towers, and natural draft wet cooling hyperbolic towers; and end-to-end aftermarket services, such as spare parts, upgrades/revamps for existing installations, and remote monitoring. The company was founded in 1867 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.