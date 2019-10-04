Reviewing B2Gold Corp. (BTG)’s and NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)’s results

As Gold businesses, B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) and NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B2Gold Corp. 3 2.58 995.59M -0.01 0.00 NovaGold Resources Inc. 7 0.00 215.15M -0.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights B2Gold Corp. and NovaGold Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) and NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B2Gold Corp. 29,037,799,685.00% 0% 0% NovaGold Resources Inc. 3,173,303,834.81% -67.6% -41.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both B2Gold Corp. and NovaGold Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 48.3% respectively. B2Gold Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, 23.8% are NovaGold Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B2Gold Corp. -4.5% 9.28% 19.55% 3.58% 28.74% 8.9% NovaGold Resources Inc. -3.44% 10.38% 55.81% 61.1% 44.16% 56.2%

For the past year B2Gold Corp. was less bullish than NovaGold Resources Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors B2Gold Corp. beats NovaGold Resources Inc.

B2Gold Corp, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Namibia, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Finland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The companyÂ’s production properties include the La Libertad mine with an exploitation concession covering an area of 10,950 hectares and the El Limon mine covering an area of 12,000 hectares located in Nicaragua; the Masbate mine covering an area of approximately 15,209 hectares located in the Philippines; and the Otjikoto mine covering an area of 6,933.99 hectares located in Namibia. It also holds 90% interest in the Fekola project located in Mali; 81% interest in the Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso; and 49% joint venture interest in the Gramalote property located in Colombia, as well as an interest in the Quebradona property located in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska; and a 50% interest in the Galore Creek property, a copper-gold-silver project covering an area of 293,837 acres in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.