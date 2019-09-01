Reviewing B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (BRPM)’s and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU)’s results

This is a contrast between B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 highlights B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. shares and 74% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|0.1%
|-0.27%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.72%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.59%
|1.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.7%
For the past year B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. was less bullish than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
