Reviewing B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (BRPM)’s and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU)’s results

This is a contrast between B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. shares and 74% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.1% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% 0.72% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.59% 1.48% 0% 0% 0% 2.7%

For the past year B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. was less bullish than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.