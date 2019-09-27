Reviewing B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (BRPM)’s and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|13.74M
|0.00
|0.00
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|139,634,146.34%
|0%
|0%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. shares and 54.1% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|0.1%
|-0.27%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.72%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.39%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.61%
For the past year B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. has weaker performance than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
