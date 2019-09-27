Reviewing B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (BRPM)’s and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 10 0.00 13.74M 0.00 0.00 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 139,634,146.34% 0% 0% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. shares and 54.1% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.1% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% 0.72% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.39% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.61%

For the past year B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. has weaker performance than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.