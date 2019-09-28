Reviewing B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (BRPM)’s and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE)’s results

Both B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 10 0.00 13.74M 0.00 0.00 Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 10 0.00 28.00M 0.14 73.50

In table 1 we can see B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 139,634,146.34% 0% 0% Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 271,844,660.19% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. shares and 52.51% of Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.1% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% 0.72% Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.49% 0.88% 4.15% 5.43% 0% 4.79%

For the past year B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. has weaker performance than Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.

Summary

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. beats B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd., a blank check company, intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.