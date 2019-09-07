Reviewing B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (BRPM)’s and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)’s results

Since B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 7 0.96 N/A -0.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Priority Technology Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Priority Technology Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.1% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 72.4% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.1% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% 0.72% Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.65% 2.11% 29.33% 14.79% -26.72% -3%

For the past year B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. has 0.72% stronger performance while Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has -3% weaker performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. beats Priority Technology Holdings Inc.

Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.