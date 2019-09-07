Reviewing B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (BRPM)’s and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)’s results

Since B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|7
|0.96
|N/A
|-0.21
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.1% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 72.4% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|0.1%
|-0.27%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.72%
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|0.65%
|2.11%
|29.33%
|14.79%
|-26.72%
|-3%
For the past year B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. has 0.72% stronger performance while Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has -3% weaker performance.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. beats Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.
