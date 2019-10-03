Reviewing B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (BRPM)’s and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 10 0.00 13.74M 0.00 0.00 Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 10 0.00 30.02M 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Profitability

Table 2 has B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 139,492,385.79% 0% 0% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 299,900,099.90% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.1% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% 0.72% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.4% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.52%

For the past year B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Summary

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV beats on 5 of the 5 factors B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.