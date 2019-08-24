Reviewing B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (BRPM)’s and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU)’s results

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 315.45

Demonstrates B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.9% 0.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. shares and 44.5% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. shares. Competitively, CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has 2.08% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.1% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% 0.72% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.81% 2.66% 0% 0% 4.1%

For the past year B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. was less bullish than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.