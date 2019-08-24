Reviewing B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (BRPM)’s and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU)’s results

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|315.45
Demonstrates B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0.9%
|0.8%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. shares and 44.5% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. shares. Competitively, CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has 2.08% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|0.1%
|-0.27%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.72%
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.81%
|2.66%
|0%
|0%
|4.1%
For the past year B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. was less bullish than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
