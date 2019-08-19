Reviewing B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (BRPM)’s and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU)’s results

Since B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 453.48

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 43.8%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.1% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% 0.72% Alberton Acquisition Corporation -0.29% 1.66% 4.3% 0% 0% 3.37%

For the past year B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. was less bullish than Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats on 5 of the 5 factors B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation engages in acquisition, share exchange, share reconstruction, amalgamation, and other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.