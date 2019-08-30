Reviewing B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (BRPM)’s and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s results

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Akerna Corp. 12 6.59 N/A -0.48 0.00

Demonstrates B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Akerna Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Akerna Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.5% of Akerna Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Akerna Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.1% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% 0.72% Akerna Corp. -20.92% -43.84% 6.4% 7.09% 11.44% 7.14%

For the past year B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Akerna Corp.

Summary

Akerna Corp. beats B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.