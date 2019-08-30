Reviewing B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (BRPM)’s and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s results

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Akerna Corp.
|12
|6.59
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
Demonstrates B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Akerna Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Akerna Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.5% of Akerna Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Akerna Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|0.1%
|-0.27%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.72%
|Akerna Corp.
|-20.92%
|-43.84%
|6.4%
|7.09%
|11.44%
|7.14%
For the past year B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Akerna Corp.
Summary
Akerna Corp. beats B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.
