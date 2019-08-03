Reviewing B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY)’s and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial Inc. 18 1.34 N/A 0.71 26.45 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.57 N/A 2.46 5.71

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of B. Riley Financial Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. WhiteHorse Finance Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than B. Riley Financial Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. B. Riley Financial Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than WhiteHorse Finance Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for B. Riley Financial Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score B. Riley Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s potential upside is 9.48% and its average target price is $15.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.6% of B. Riley Financial Inc. shares and 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares. About 4.1% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.91% -6.86% 5.07% 28.3% -10.79% 34.08% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22%

For the past year B. Riley Financial Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors B. Riley Financial Inc. beats WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.