Reviewing B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY)’s and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)’s results

B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial Inc. 22 0.00 13.61M 0.71 26.45 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 95 0.00 6.56M 8.70 10.73

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for B. Riley Financial Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to B. Riley Financial Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. B. Riley Financial Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of B. Riley Financial Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial Inc. 60,542,704.63% 7.2% 1% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 6,879,194.63% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.6% of B. Riley Financial Inc. shares and 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.1% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.91% -6.86% 5.07% 28.3% -10.79% 34.08% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93%

For the past year B. Riley Financial Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

B. Riley Financial Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.