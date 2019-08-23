Reviewing B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY)’s and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF)’s results

B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial Inc. 19 1.24 N/A 0.71 26.45 Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights B. Riley Financial Inc. and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of B. Riley Financial Inc. and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1% Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.6% of B. Riley Financial Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.1% of B. Riley Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.91% -6.86% 5.07% 28.3% -10.79% 34.08% Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 3.01% 3.64% -7.5% 0% 0% -7.5%

For the past year B. Riley Financial Inc. had bullish trend while Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors B. Riley Financial Inc. beats Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.