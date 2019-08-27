Reviewing B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY)’s and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS)’s results

Both B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial Inc. 19 1.27 N/A 0.71 26.45 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.72 N/A 0.98 17.15

In table 1 we can see B. Riley Financial Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to B. Riley Financial Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of B. Riley Financial Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.6% of B. Riley Financial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.35% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% are B. Riley Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.91% -6.86% 5.07% 28.3% -10.79% 34.08% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91%

For the past year B. Riley Financial Inc. was more bullish than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors B. Riley Financial Inc. beats Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.