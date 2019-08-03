Reviewing B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY)’s and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM)’s results

We are contrasting B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial Inc. 18 1.34 N/A 0.71 26.45 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 17 2.34 N/A 0.28 81.97

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of B. Riley Financial Inc. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to B. Riley Financial Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of B. Riley Financial Inc. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% -2.3% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

B. Riley Financial Inc. has a beta of 0.88 and its 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s beta is 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

B. Riley Financial Inc. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score B. Riley Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s potential upside is 48.37% and its average target price is $35.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

B. Riley Financial Inc. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.6% and 39.5%. 4.1% are B. Riley Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% are Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.91% -6.86% 5.07% 28.3% -10.79% 34.08% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04%

For the past year B. Riley Financial Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Summary

B. Riley Financial Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.