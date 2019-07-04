Reviewing B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY)’s and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)’s results

B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial Inc. 17 1.33 N/A 0.71 26.76 Moelis & Company 39 2.12 N/A 2.29 14.40

Demonstrates B. Riley Financial Inc. and Moelis & Company earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Moelis & Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than B. Riley Financial Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. B. Riley Financial Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1% Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1 shows that B. Riley Financial Inc. is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Moelis & Company is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.96 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for B. Riley Financial Inc. and Moelis & Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score B. Riley Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Moelis & Company 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Moelis & Company has a consensus price target of $48, with potential upside of 38.45%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

B. Riley Financial Inc. and Moelis & Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.9% and 90.2%. Insiders held 18.1% of B. Riley Financial Inc. shares. Competitively, Moelis & Company has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.22% 12.77% 23% 5.74% -6.33% 35.65% Moelis & Company -7.9% -13.88% -27.83% -20% -38.73% -1.34%

For the past year B. Riley Financial Inc. has 35.65% stronger performance while Moelis & Company has -1.34% weaker performance.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats on 8 of the 10 factors B. Riley Financial Inc.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.