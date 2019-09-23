Reviewing B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY)’s and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s results

Since B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial Inc. 20 1.54 N/A 0.71 26.45 Invesco Ltd. 19 1.52 N/A 2.00 9.61

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Invesco Ltd. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than B. Riley Financial Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. B. Riley Financial Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Invesco Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1% Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

B. Riley Financial Inc. has a 0.88 beta, while its volatility is 12.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Invesco Ltd.’s 1.5 beta is the reason why it is 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered B. Riley Financial Inc. and Invesco Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score B. Riley Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Invesco Ltd. 1 3 0 2.75

Competitively the average target price of Invesco Ltd. is $21.25, which is potential 24.85% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

B. Riley Financial Inc. and Invesco Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.6% and 86.89%. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Invesco Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.91% -6.86% 5.07% 28.3% -10.79% 34.08% Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64%

For the past year B. Riley Financial Inc. was more bullish than Invesco Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors B. Riley Financial Inc. beats Invesco Ltd.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.