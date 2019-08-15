Reviewing B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY)’s and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)’s results

B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial Inc. 18 1.21 N/A 0.71 26.45 Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.52 N/A 0.66 16.94

Table 1 highlights B. Riley Financial Inc. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than B. Riley Financial Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. B. Riley Financial Inc. is currently more expensive than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of B. Riley Financial Inc. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both B. Riley Financial Inc. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors at 65.6% and 30.07% respectively. Insiders held 4.1% of B. Riley Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.91% -6.86% 5.07% 28.3% -10.79% 34.08% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64%

For the past year B. Riley Financial Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Summary

B. Riley Financial Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.