Reviewing B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC)’s and Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR)’s results

As Communication Equipment businesses, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) and Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 3 0.34 N/A 0.26 10.91 Turtle Beach Corporation 11 0.47 N/A 2.07 5.02

Table 1 demonstrates B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. and Turtle Beach Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Turtle Beach Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Turtle Beach Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) and Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 0.00% 8.1% 4.5% Turtle Beach Corporation 0.00% 139.9% 31.4%

Volatility & Risk

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.86 beta. Competitively, Turtle Beach Corporation’s beta is 1.27 which is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. are 2.1 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Turtle Beach Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Turtle Beach Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. and Turtle Beach Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Turtle Beach Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Turtle Beach Corporation’s consensus target price is $23.5, while its potential upside is 167.35%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. and Turtle Beach Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.2% and 62.2%. About 24.2% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Turtle Beach Corporation has 7.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 4.73% 2.31% 10.77% 17.07% 15.66% 32.72% Turtle Beach Corporation -0.57% -10.51% -2.35% -28.44% -60.91% -27.19%

For the past year B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. had bullish trend while Turtle Beach Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Turtle Beach Corporation beats B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and (RFID) and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers. This division also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects. The RFID and Mobile Solutions division offers hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID system for libraries. It also develops LIVESTOCK, a software application that enables livestock operators to manage, track, support, and plan day-to-day tasks; CarID, a solution to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings; Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in stores and warehouses; and Mfgr., a production line tracking solution for manufacturing companies. In addition, this division provides site surveys, business requirements analysis, system design and configuration, implementation, testing, deployment, and workforce training services; maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.

Turtle Beach Corporation, an audio technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets a range of products under the Turtle Beach and HyperSound brands in the North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company offers headset products for use across various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets, and mobile devices. It also provides audio products for commercial and consumer devices, as well as for listeners with hearing loss. The company was formerly known as Parametric Sound Corporation and changed its name to Turtle Beach Corporation in May 2014. Turtle Beach Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.