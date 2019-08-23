Reviewing B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC)’s and Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC)’s results

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) and Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 3 0.39 N/A 0.26 10.91 Optical Cable Corporation 4 0.33 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. and Optical Cable Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 0.00% 8.1% 4.5% Optical Cable Corporation 0.00% -15.4% -8.8%

Volatility & Risk

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.86 beta. Competitively, Optical Cable Corporation is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.67 beta.

Liquidity

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Optical Cable Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Optical Cable Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. and Optical Cable Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.2% and 15.7%. Insiders owned roughly 24.2% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, Optical Cable Corporation has 23.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 4.73% 2.31% 10.77% 17.07% 15.66% 32.72% Optical Cable Corporation -4.57% -11.94% -21.01% 4.44% 3.25% -1.31%

For the past year B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has 32.72% stronger performance while Optical Cable Corporation has -1.31% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. beats Optical Cable Corporation.

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and (RFID) and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers. This division also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects. The RFID and Mobile Solutions division offers hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID system for libraries. It also develops LIVESTOCK, a software application that enables livestock operators to manage, track, support, and plan day-to-day tasks; CarID, a solution to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings; Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in stores and warehouses; and Mfgr., a production line tracking solution for manufacturing companies. In addition, this division provides site surveys, business requirements analysis, system design and configuration, implementation, testing, deployment, and workforce training services; maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair. It also offers fiber optic connectivity products, including fiber optic wall mounts, cabinet mount and rack mount enclosures, pre-terminated fiber optic enclosures, fiber optic connectors, splice trays, fiber optic jumpers, plug and play cassette modules, pre-terminated fiber optic cable assemblies, adapters, and accessories. In addition, the company provides copper connectivity products comprising category compliant patch panels, jacks, plugs, patch cords, faceplates, surface mounted boxes, distribution and multi-media boxes, copper rack mount and wall mount enclosures, cable assemblies, cable organizers, and other wiring products for datacenter, telecommunications closet, equipment room, and workstation applications. Further, it offers network, data storage, and telecommunications management systems, such as data cabinets, wall-mount enclosures, cable management systems, and open frame relay racks for commercial and residential use; and datacom wiring products, such as various enclosures, modules, and modular outlets for single dwelling and multiple dwelling residential uses. Additionally, the company provides specialty fiber optic connectors and connectivity components, ruggedized copper datacom connectors, and related systems and solutions for military and harsh environment applications. It sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and end-users. Optical Cable Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.