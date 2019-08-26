Reviewing B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC)’s and Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (NASDAQ:IIJI)’s results

We are comparing B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) and Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (NASDAQ:IIJI) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 3 0.40 N/A 0.26 10.91 Internet Initiative Japan Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. and Internet Initiative Japan Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. and Internet Initiative Japan Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 0.00% 8.1% 4.5% Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.2% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.52% of Internet Initiative Japan Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 24.2% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 4.73% 2.31% 10.77% 17.07% 15.66% 32.72% Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and (RFID) and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers. This division also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects. The RFID and Mobile Solutions division offers hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID system for libraries. It also develops LIVESTOCK, a software application that enables livestock operators to manage, track, support, and plan day-to-day tasks; CarID, a solution to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings; Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in stores and warehouses; and Mfgr., a production line tracking solution for manufacturing companies. In addition, this division provides site surveys, business requirements analysis, system design and configuration, implementation, testing, deployment, and workforce training services; maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.