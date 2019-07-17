Reviewing B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC)’s and Frequency Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)’s results

Since B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) and Frequency Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. 3 0.32 N/A 0.28 9.08 Frequency Electronics Inc. 12 2.35 N/A -0.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. and Frequency Electronics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. and Frequency Electronics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. 0.00% 9% 4.9% Frequency Electronics Inc. 0.00% -19.8% -15.1%

Risk and Volatility

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s 0.95 beta indicates that its volatility is 5.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Frequency Electronics Inc.’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. are 2.2 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Frequency Electronics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.4 and its Quick Ratio is 4.3. Frequency Electronics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. and Frequency Electronics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.4% and 68.3%. 24.2% are B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Frequency Electronics Inc. has 5.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. -0.95% -4.12% -14.95% 20.19% 15.32% 17.97% Frequency Electronics Inc. -1.72% -1.72% 0.17% 8.79% 38.84% 13.3%

For the past year B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. has stronger performance than Frequency Electronics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. beats Frequency Electronics Inc.

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and (RFID) and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers. This division also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects. The RFID and Mobile Solutions division offers hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID system for libraries. It also develops LIVESTOCK, a software application that enables livestock operators to manage, track, support, and plan day-to-day tasks; CarID, a solution to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings; Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in stores and warehouses; and Mfgr., a production line tracking solution for manufacturing companies. In addition, this division provides site surveys, business requirements analysis, system design and configuration, implementation, testing, deployment, and workforce training services; maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.

Frequency Electronics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military. The FEI-Zyfer segment designs, develops, and manufactures products for precision time, and frequency generation and synchronization primarily incorporating global positioning system technologies into communications systems, computer networks, test equipment, and military command and control terminals for ground and satellite link applications. The companyÂ’s products are used in commercial, government satellite payload systems, secure communications, command, control, communication, computer, intelligence, security and reconnaissance, counter measures, and electronic warfare applications for the United States government on land, sea, and air-borne platforms. It markets its products directly and through independent sales representative organizations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Frequency Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Mitchel Field, New York.