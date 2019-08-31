Reviewing AZZ Inc. (AZZ)’s and Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN)’s results

Both AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) and Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AZZ Inc. 44 1.10 N/A 2.13 21.88 Rexnord Corporation 28 1.32 N/A 1.36 21.62

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of AZZ Inc. and Rexnord Corporation. Rexnord Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than AZZ Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. AZZ Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Rexnord Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZZ Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 5.3% Rexnord Corporation 0.00% 0.9% 0.3%

Volatility & Risk

AZZ Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.42 beta. Rexnord Corporation has a 1.55 beta and it is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AZZ Inc. are 2.9 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Rexnord Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. AZZ Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rexnord Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AZZ Inc. and Rexnord Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 90.6% and 0% respectively. AZZ Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, 1% are Rexnord Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AZZ Inc. 1.33% 1.24% -0.49% 4.49% -12.69% 15.41% Rexnord Corporation -1.58% -2.79% 2.77% 14.06% -1.94% 27.63%

For the past year AZZ Inc. has weaker performance than Rexnord Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors AZZ Inc. beats Rexnord Corporation.

AZZ Inc. provides galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Galvanizing Services. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear, and electrical applications. This segment offers custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, nuclear safety-related equipment, and tubular products to multi-national companies, and small independent companies. This segment sells its products through manufacturersÂ’ representatives, distributors, agents, and internal sales force. The Galvanizing Services segment offers hot dip galvanizing services to the steel fabrication industry. This segment serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. As of February 28, 2017, the company operated 41 galvanizing plants located in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Louisiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia in the United States; and Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia, Canada. AZZ incorporated was founded in 1956 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. It offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, such as couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies. The company also provides valve products, engineered water distribution solutions, drainage products, and site works products; water conservation products; and water and wastewater infrastructure products. It sells products through independent sales representatives, plumbing wholesalers, sales agencies, and direct sales and marketing associates to commercial construction, institutional, infrastructure, and residential construction end markets. The company offers its products under the Rexnord, Rex, FlatTop, Falk, Link-Belt Cambridge, Addax, Euroflex, Omega, PSI, Shafer, Stearns, Highfield, Thomas, Tollok, Zurn, Wilkins, GA, Green Turtle, VAG, Aquaflush, AquaSense, AquaVantage, AquaSpec, EcoVantage, and Zurn One brands. Rexnord Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.