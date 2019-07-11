Reviewing AZZ Inc. (AZZ)’s and Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)’s results

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) and Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AZZ Inc. 44 1.23 N/A 1.63 28.75 Kadant Inc. 88 1.52 N/A 5.22 16.70

Table 1 highlights AZZ Inc. and Kadant Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Kadant Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than AZZ Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. AZZ Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Kadant Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZZ Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 6.3% Kadant Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.6%

Volatility and Risk

AZZ Inc. is 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.38 beta. Kadant Inc.’s 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.13 beta.

Liquidity

2.9 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AZZ Inc. Its rival Kadant Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. AZZ Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kadant Inc.

Analyst Ratings

AZZ Inc. and Kadant Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AZZ Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kadant Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Kadant Inc.’s potential upside is 23.60% and its average price target is $110.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AZZ Inc. and Kadant Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.6% and 97.1%. 0.5% are AZZ Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.6% of Kadant Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AZZ Inc. -1.67% 5.55% 1.05% -1.05% 4.28% 16.4% Kadant Inc. -0.89% -6.72% -0.38% -15.1% -7.94% 7.02%

For the past year AZZ Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kadant Inc.

Summary

Kadant Inc. beats AZZ Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

AZZ Inc. provides galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Galvanizing Services. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear, and electrical applications. This segment offers custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, nuclear safety-related equipment, and tubular products to multi-national companies, and small independent companies. This segment sells its products through manufacturersÂ’ representatives, distributors, agents, and internal sales force. The Galvanizing Services segment offers hot dip galvanizing services to the steel fabrication industry. This segment serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. As of February 28, 2017, the company operated 41 galvanizing plants located in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Louisiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia in the United States; and Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia, Canada. AZZ incorporated was founded in 1956 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Kadant Inc. supplies equipment and components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, and related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems used primarily in the dryer section of the papermaking process and during the production of corrugated boxboard, metals, plastics, rubber, textiles, chemicals, and food. It also offers doctoring systems and equipment, and related consumables to enhance the operation of paper machines; and cleaning and filtration systems for draining, purifying, and recycling process water and cleaning paper machine fabrics and rolls. The Wood Processing Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets stranders and related equipment used in the production of oriented strand board (OSB), an engineered wood panel product used primarily in home construction. It also sells debarking and wood chipping equipment used in the forest products and the pulp and paper industries; and provides pulping equipment refurbishment and repair services for the pulp and paper industry. The company also manufactures and sells granules for use as carriers for agricultural, home lawn and garden, and professional lawn, turf, and ornamental applications, as well as for oil and grease absorption. The company was formerly known as Thermo Fibertek Inc. and changed its name to Kadant Inc. in July 2001. Kadant Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.