Reviewing AZZ Inc. (AZZ)’s and Jason Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) and Jason Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AZZ Inc. 45 1.26 N/A 1.63 28.75 Jason Industries Inc. 1 0.02 N/A -0.85 0.00

Demonstrates AZZ Inc. and Jason Industries Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZZ Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 6.3% Jason Industries Inc. 0.00% 22.3% -1.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.38 beta means AZZ Inc.’s volatility is 38.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Jason Industries Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AZZ Inc. are 2.9 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Jason Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. AZZ Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jason Industries Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.6% of AZZ Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 38% of Jason Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. AZZ Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, 2.8% are Jason Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AZZ Inc. -1.67% 5.55% 1.05% -1.05% 4.28% 16.4% Jason Industries Inc. -3.68% -9.03% -44.26% -38.21% -54.98% -4.38%

For the past year AZZ Inc. has 16.4% stronger performance while Jason Industries Inc. has -4.38% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors AZZ Inc. beats Jason Industries Inc.

AZZ Inc. provides galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Galvanizing Services. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear, and electrical applications. This segment offers custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, nuclear safety-related equipment, and tubular products to multi-national companies, and small independent companies. This segment sells its products through manufacturersÂ’ representatives, distributors, agents, and internal sales force. The Galvanizing Services segment offers hot dip galvanizing services to the steel fabrication industry. This segment serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. As of February 28, 2017, the company operated 41 galvanizing plants located in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Louisiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia in the United States; and Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia, Canada. AZZ incorporated was founded in 1956 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Jason Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture of seating, finishing, acoustics, and components in the United States and internationally. It produces finishing products, such as industrial brushes, buffing wheels, and buffing compounds for use in various industrial and infrastructure applications; and supplies seating solutions to equipment manufacturers in the motorcycle, lawn and turf care, industrial, agricultural, construction, and power sports end markets, as well as original equipment manufacturer seating for the heavyweight motorcycles. The company also manufactures engineered non-woven and fiber-based acoustical products for the auto industry; and manufactures stamped, formed, expanded and perforated metal components, and subassemblies for rail and filtration applications, outdoor power equipment, small gas engines, and smart utility meters. Jason Industries, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.