Reviewing AZZ Inc. (AZZ)’s and Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)’s results

As Diversified Machinery companies, AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) and Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AZZ Inc. 44 1.13 N/A 2.13 21.88 Intelligent Systems Corporation 35 17.16 N/A 0.83 59.29

Table 1 highlights AZZ Inc. and Intelligent Systems Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Intelligent Systems Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than AZZ Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. AZZ Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has AZZ Inc. and Intelligent Systems Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZZ Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 5.3% Intelligent Systems Corporation 0.00% 30.1% 26%

Risk & Volatility

AZZ Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.42. From a competition point of view, Intelligent Systems Corporation has a 1.14 beta which is 14.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AZZ Inc. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2.9. Meanwhile, Intelligent Systems Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Intelligent Systems Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AZZ Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AZZ Inc. and Intelligent Systems Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 90.6% and 37.1% respectively. About 1.4% of AZZ Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Intelligent Systems Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AZZ Inc. 1.33% 1.24% -0.49% 4.49% -12.69% 15.41% Intelligent Systems Corporation 5.03% 63.31% 67.26% 134.99% 377.3% 279.95%

For the past year AZZ Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Intelligent Systems Corporation.

Summary

Intelligent Systems Corporation beats AZZ Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

AZZ Inc. provides galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Galvanizing Services. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear, and electrical applications. This segment offers custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, nuclear safety-related equipment, and tubular products to multi-national companies, and small independent companies. This segment sells its products through manufacturersÂ’ representatives, distributors, agents, and internal sales force. The Galvanizing Services segment offers hot dip galvanizing services to the steel fabrication industry. This segment serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. As of February 28, 2017, the company operated 41 galvanizing plants located in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Louisiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia in the United States; and Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia, Canada. AZZ incorporated was founded in 1956 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc., provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors. Its software solutions allow companies to offer various types of debit and credit cards, as well as revolving loans; to set up and maintain account data; to record advances and payments; to assess fees, interests, and other charges; to resolve disputes and chargebacks; to manage collections of accounts receivable; to generate reports; and to settle transactions with financial institutions and network associations. The company's CoreCard software platform and modules include CoreENGINE, CoreISSUE, CoreFraud, CoreCOLLECT, CoreSALES, CoreAPP, COREMONEY, and CoreACQUIRE. Intelligent Systems Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.