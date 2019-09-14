Reviewing AZZ Inc. (AZZ)’s and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT)’s results

Since AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AZZ Inc. 44 1.21 N/A 2.13 21.88 Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 2 2.70 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AZZ Inc. and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AZZ Inc. and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZZ Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 5.3% Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

AZZ Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.9 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. are 2 and 1.9 respectively. AZZ Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AZZ Inc. and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 90.6% and 1.1% respectively. About 1.4% of AZZ Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 55.19% of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AZZ Inc. 1.33% 1.24% -0.49% 4.49% -12.69% 15.41% Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. -3.26% 25.47% 113.8% 119.35% 3.77% 144.33%

For the past year AZZ Inc. was less bullish than Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Summary

AZZ Inc. beats Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

AZZ Inc. provides galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Galvanizing Services. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear, and electrical applications. This segment offers custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, nuclear safety-related equipment, and tubular products to multi-national companies, and small independent companies. This segment sells its products through manufacturersÂ’ representatives, distributors, agents, and internal sales force. The Galvanizing Services segment offers hot dip galvanizing services to the steel fabrication industry. This segment serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. As of February 28, 2017, the company operated 41 galvanizing plants located in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Louisiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia in the United States; and Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia, Canada. AZZ incorporated was founded in 1956 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Hebron Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering construction in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings. It also provides pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance, and after-sales services. The company offers its fluid equipment and installation services for use the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Wenzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.