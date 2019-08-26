Reviewing AZZ Inc. (AZZ)’s and Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)’s results

As Diversified Machinery businesses, AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) and Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AZZ Inc. 45 1.10 N/A 2.13 21.88 Cummins Inc. 161 0.92 N/A 14.81 11.07

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AZZ Inc. and Cummins Inc. Cummins Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than AZZ Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. AZZ Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Cummins Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZZ Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 5.3% Cummins Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 12.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.42 beta indicates that AZZ Inc. is 42.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Cummins Inc.’s 1.15 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

AZZ Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.9 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cummins Inc. are 1.6 and 1 respectively. AZZ Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cummins Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for AZZ Inc. and Cummins Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AZZ Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cummins Inc. 2 3 1 2.17

On the other hand, Cummins Inc.’s potential upside is 13.36% and its average target price is $161.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.6% of AZZ Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.4% of Cummins Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of AZZ Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Cummins Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AZZ Inc. 1.33% 1.24% -0.49% 4.49% -12.69% 15.41% Cummins Inc. -6.48% -5.13% -0.89% 12.05% 19.52% 22.72%

For the past year AZZ Inc. has weaker performance than Cummins Inc.

Summary

Cummins Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors AZZ Inc.

AZZ Inc. provides galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Galvanizing Services. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear, and electrical applications. This segment offers custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, nuclear safety-related equipment, and tubular products to multi-national companies, and small independent companies. This segment sells its products through manufacturersÂ’ representatives, distributors, agents, and internal sales force. The Galvanizing Services segment offers hot dip galvanizing services to the steel fabrication industry. This segment serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. As of February 28, 2017, the company operated 41 galvanizing plants located in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Louisiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia in the United States; and Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia, Canada. AZZ incorporated was founded in 1956 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets. This segment also offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines. The Distribution segment distributes parts, engines, and power generation products; and provides service solutions, such as maintenance contracts, engineering services, and integrated products. The Components segment offers emission solutions, including custom engineering systems and integrated controls, oxidation catalysts, particulate filters, selective catalytic reduction systems, and engineered components; and turbochargers for light-duty, mid-range, heavy-duty, and high-horsepower diesel markets. This segment also provides air and fuel filters, fuel water separators, lube and hydraulic filters, coolants, fuel additives, and other filtration systems; and fuel systems for heavy-duty on-highway diesel engine applications, as well as remanufactures fuel systems. The Power Generation segment offers components that back-up and prime power generators, controls, paralleling systems, and transfer switches, as well as A/C generator/alternator products under the Stamford, AVK, and Markon brands. Cummins Inc. sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end users. The company was formerly known as Cummins Engine Company and changed its name to Cummins Inc. in 2001. Cummins Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Columbus, Indiana.