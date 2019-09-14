Reviewing AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX)’s and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s results

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Liquidity

AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zosano Pharma Corporation are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Zosano Pharma Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 469.11% and an $7 average price target. Zosano Pharma Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8 average price target and a 294.09% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that AzurRx BioPharma Inc. looks more robust than Zosano Pharma Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 30.8%. 2.2% are AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend while Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Zosano Pharma Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.