Reviewing AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX)’s and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s results

Both AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 608.50% for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. with average target price of $7.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 10.2% respectively. 2.2% are AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has 10.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. was less bearish than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.