Reviewing AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX)’s and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 highlights AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1%

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. Its rival VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$7 is AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 569.86%. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 consensus target price and a 3,566.67% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than AzurRx BioPharma Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 20.4%. AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.