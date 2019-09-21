Reviewing AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX)’s and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)’s results

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00 Verona Pharma plc 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Verona Pharma plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5% Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Verona Pharma plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Verona Pharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has a 600.00% upside potential and an average price target of $7.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.57% of Verona Pharma plc are owned by institutional investors. AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has stronger performance than Verona Pharma plc

Summary

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Verona Pharma plc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.