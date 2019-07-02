Reviewing AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX)’s and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)’s results

Since AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 3 30.15 N/A -13.69 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -289% -163.9% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, TrovaGene Inc. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. TrovaGene Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s upside potential is 351.61% at a $7 consensus price target. On the other hand, TrovaGene Inc.’s potential upside is 453.36% and its consensus price target is $14. Based on the results shown earlier, TrovaGene Inc. is looking more favorable than AzurRx BioPharma Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and TrovaGene Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.3% and 7.6%. AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -12.5% 3.8% 47.66% 3.37% -2.59% 109.31% TrovaGene Inc. -5.2% -13.89% -8.55% -34.6% -85.54% -1.68%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has 109.31% stronger performance while TrovaGene Inc. has -1.68% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors TrovaGene Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.