Reviewing AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX)’s and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s results

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 1 0.00 20.12M -0.87 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 5.42M -0.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2,064,013,130.90% -286.2% -158.5% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 81,016,442.45% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has an average price target of $5, and a 708.41% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.9% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares and 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares. AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. was more bearish than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.