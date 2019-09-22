Reviewing AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX)’s and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s results

We are comparing AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 3765.27 N/A -2.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5% TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5%

Liquidity

AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, TG Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. TG Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s upside potential is 600.00% at a $7 average target price. TG Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average target price and a 231.13% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that AzurRx BioPharma Inc. looks more robust than TG Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.9% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares and 59% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares. 2.2% are AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend while TG Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

TG Therapeutics Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.