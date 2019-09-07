Reviewing AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX)’s and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s results

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 19.70 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 highlights AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. Its rival Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has a consensus target price of $7, and a 600.00% upside potential. Meanwhile, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $25, while its potential upside is 736.12%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.9% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares and 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has -16.53% weaker performance while Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22% stronger performance.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.