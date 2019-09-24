Reviewing AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX)’s and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s results

Both AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 85 667.07 N/A -3.83 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

0.5 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. Its rival Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has a 652.69% upside potential and a consensus price target of $7. Meanwhile, Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $84.8, while its potential downside is -5.39%. The information presented earlier suggests that AzurRx BioPharma Inc. looks more robust than Mirati Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

The shares of both AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend while Mirati Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

On 6 of the 9 factors Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.