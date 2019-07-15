Reviewing AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX)’s and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s results

Since AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 7 23.85 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -289% -163.9% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96% -66.1%

Liquidity

AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 455.56% and an $7 average price target. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.43 average price target and a 67.25% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that AzurRx BioPharma Inc. looks more robust than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.3% and 95.3%. 4.8% are AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -12.5% 3.8% 47.66% 3.37% -2.59% 109.31% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 1.7% -6.81% -47.71% -58.71% -73.68% -48.88%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has 109.31% stronger performance while Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has -48.88% weaker performance.

Summary

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.