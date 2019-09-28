Reviewing AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX)’s and Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 1 0.00 20.12M -0.87 0.00 Kamada Ltd. 5 1.72 29.20M 0.64 8.80

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Kamada Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Kamada Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2,020,688,962.54% -286.2% -158.5% Kamada Ltd. 545,794,392.52% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Kamada Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kamada Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has a 757.93% upside potential and an average target price of $5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.9% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares and 25.39% of Kamada Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 27.75% of Kamada Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% Kamada Ltd. -2.07% 2.9% -2.74% 8.41% -0.53% 13.4%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has -16.53% weaker performance while Kamada Ltd. has 13.4% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Kamada Ltd. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The companyÂ’s respiratory products include Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital AAT deficiency (AATD); Bramitob to manage chronic pulmonary infection; and FOSTER for the treatment of asthma. Its immunoglobulin products comprise KamRAB for prophylaxis against rabies disease; KamRho (D) IM to treat prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KamRho(D)IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; snake bite antiserum to treat snake bites by the vipera palaestinae and echis coloratus; IVIG 5% for the treatment of various immunodeficiency-related conditions; Varitect, a varicella zoster immunoglobulin; Zutectra, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; Hepatect CP, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; and Megalotect, a CMV immunoglobulin. The company also provides critical care products, such as Heparin sodium injection to treat thrombo-embolic disorders; and Albumin for maintenance of blood plasma. In addition, it offers other products, including Heparin Lock Flush to maintain patency of indwelling IV catheter; Kamacaine 0.5% used as anesthesia for surgery, diagnostic, therapeutic, and obstetrical procedures, as well as spinal anesthesia for surgery; Human Transferrin for diagnostic assays and cell cultures; and coagulation factors comprising Factor VIII and Factor IX. Further, the company develops various inhaled formulations of AAT to treat AATD, cystic fibrosis, bronchiectasis, type-1 diabetes, graft-versus-host diseases, and transplantations. Kamada Ltd. has strategic partnerships with Baxter International Inc.; Chiesi Farmaceutici; PARI GmbH; and Kedrion S.p.A. The company markets its products through strategic partners in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. Kamada Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.